Letter: Our leaders are in denial about the crisis in the NHS

Both Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt are in denial about the crisis in the NHS, it proves that the Tories are incompetent and nasty.

Mr Hunt is in denial about the social care crisis and long waiting lists to see GPs, that is driving such people desperate for treatment in Mr Hunt’s own constituency, a hospital was forced to give warnings of overcrowding, putting patients at risk.

Then Prime Minister Theresa May, the pretending politician, pretending problems are the result of health tourists and drunks clogging up A&E, the new scapegoats are the hardworking GP doctors.

A two-year-old boy from East Sussex was left lying on two hospital chairs due to cost of beds, Jack suffered acute tonsillitis. When the PM was asked the plight of Jack she dismissed it as one of a small number of instances affecting the NHS, shouldn’t that apply to health tourists and drunks in small instances?

It is now more than eight years since the recession because of David Cameron and now, Theresa May, who are the chief architects of destructive economic austerity. It is for this reason that cash shortages are the cause of the NHS crisis, a funding gap of £267 million by 2020 of the services continue at the same levels in some areas.

We are now spending less than Germany, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, 30 per cent less per person than the Germans, which is strange when Mr Philip Hammond claims that Britain’s economy was in better shape than Germany in his last autumn statement.

In Shropshire we have Tory MPs who all support the Government’s destructive economics austerity plan and giving a glowing report of support for Theresa May, who is in denial over the crisis in the NHS and they are supporting a government who does not want to fund the A&E in both Telford and Shrewsbury.

These MPs should be caring for the community health and not the sacred cow austerity.

Ron Jowett, Shifnal

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.