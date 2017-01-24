Letter: House of Lords is now redundant

The 806 members of the House of Lords are still pretending to be the Second Chamber to the House of Commons – both houses made such a mess of handing over our sovereignty that 80 per cent of our laws, now made by foreigners in Brussels cannot be refused or even amended – this means, to me that the House of Lords is completely redundant, inessential and unnecessary.

It must be made clear at this time that, if it was really a second chamber it has allowed the EU to cause tremendous damage to our economy over the last forty years, that they have stood by and let Europe wreck our NHS, our Royal Mail and Post Office network, our mining, steel and ship-building industries and our railways - we invented the railways and now British Rail is now the laughing stock of the Western world. Have these lords no common sense at all?

We are told that the qualifications for a peerage are: “A record of significant achievement within their chosen way of life that demonstrates a range of experience, skills and competences”.

This is quite a comprehensive accolade but surely it applies to every inmate of Wormwood Scrubs and all other prisons and is exactly why they are there! I suppose It is good to know that, should they be required, an adequate number of replacements of the same standard are just around the corner from the Lords sewing mailbags!

Bob Wydell, Oswestry

