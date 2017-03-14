Women urged to use rural maternity units in Shropshire

Pregnant women who are low-risk and due to give birth have been urged to use the county’s rural midwife-led maternity units.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Paul Milner, has made the call after bosses from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), and Shropshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group, insisted there are no plans to close the rural units in Oswestry, Ludlow and Bridgnorth at the latest meeting of Oswestry Health Group.

Councillor Milner said: “The fact this has been said on the record and minuted is great news for low-risk mothers and their families.

“The unit here in Oswestry is extremely valuable for mothers but also fathers and families because it’s vital care that’s close to home, meaning families don’t have to travel long distances to see their newborn son, daughter, brother, sister or relative. I would like to urge low-risk mothers to consider giving birth at their local midwife-led unit to show that need is there.”

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, who chaired Friday’s gathering, said it was an “extremely encouraging meeting”.

“Representatives from SaTH made it clear and with no hesitation and they have no plans to close Oswestry’s unit,” he said.

Both Councillor Milner and Mr Paterson praised campaigners for ramping up the pressure on health bosses and making their feelings known about the units, particularly Liz Grayston, founder of the Save Oswestry Maternity Unit campaign. But Mrs Grayston said she “cautiously welcomed” any celebration about the future of the units.

She said: “The CCG is undertaking a review of maternity services, so that doesn’t mean to say that’s the end of this. I’d be happier if they could say there were no plans to change the services that are currently provided because then that gives the assurance that there will be no changes and the units will remain open overnight.

“I want people to continue to get behind this campaign and make it known how valued our units and the post-natal care is.”