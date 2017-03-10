Extra £18.5 million for Shropshire social care crisis - but councils say it's not enough

An extra £18.5 million will help adult social care in Shropshire – a cash injection today dismissed as no long-term solution and a “sticking plaster”.

The windfall, announced today, comes from this week’s Budget, with Shropshire council getting £11.7 million and Telford & WrekinCouncil in line for £6.8 million.

But Shropshire Council says its adult social care budget is rising by £8m a year.

The council will get an extra £5.9m in 2017/18, £3.9m in 2018/19, and £1.9m in 2019/20. Telford & Wrekin will get an extra £3.5m in 2017/18, £2.2m in 2018/19, and £1.09m in 2019/20.

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult services, said: “A wider review of the way adult social care is funded is essential.

“Our costs for adult social care increase by £8m per year and continue to rise. Therefore this amount doesn’t represent a wholly sustainable solution.

“This new money will be, I hope, an opportunity for adult social care and health to work in a more coordinated way to ensure our most vulnerable remain independent, healthy and out of hospital.”

Telford’s leader, Labour’s Councillor Shaun Davies, said the money was a “sticking plaster” and said he and Malcolm Pate, the Tory leader of Shropshire Council, are united in their calls for fairer funding.

He challenged the county’s five Conservative MPs to threaten to withdraw their support for the budget and local government finance bills if fairer funding is not forthcoming.

He said: “The government should be concerned because this issue is one that unites parties of different colours across the country.

“Malcolm Pate and me absolutely agree that adult social care in Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire is underfunded by Government.

“We have got five Conservative MPs who have to vote on the budget and the local government finance bills, if they did not support it then I expect the government would have to listen.”

Councillor Davies warned the challenge of caring for the sick and elderly was “not going away”.

And while he welcomed the government’s extra funding, he said the issue still needs a long term solution.

Councillor Davies said: “It is welcome and I would rather we had it than we did not have it – but ultimately it is a sticking plaster. It is literally a quick fix to today’s issue. There is no long-term solution here.”

Adult social care accounts for around 37 per cent of Telford & Wrekin Council’s entire budget. Councillor Davies said the situation is having a knock on effect on under-pressure hospitals, adding: “There is no doubt in my mind that the issues we see in the NHS are a result of the problems in adult social care. I just hope the government uses the next 12 months to have a conversation across the country about how we can solve this challenge.