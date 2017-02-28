Oswestry cancer operation boy left distraught after special toy 'Elli' goes missing

An eight-year-old Oswestry boy who had a cancer operation five years ago is distraught after the special toy given to him following his surgery went missing.

Luke Jones was given 'Elli', a specially made toy elephant with a 'magic eye' after his life saving operation when he was just three years old.

The elephant, whose one eye can be taken out - like children who have had the operation - has been a constant companion ever since. The charity gave a second Elli to his twin brother, Ben.

But on Saturday when the family was out, Luke's elephant was lost.

The twins' mum, Laura, said both boys were really upset.

"The elephants are very special. They were given to them by the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust when Luke had his eye surgery. Ben is just as upset for his brother."

"We were at a friend's house in Middleton Road on Saturday evening and took an eight-seater taxi home. I have contacted the taxi firm and they have searched the vehicle with no joy."

Anyone who finds the elephant should ring Mrs Jones on 07969 690462.

An Oswestry optician referred Luke for tests when his parents were worried about his right eye and tests show a growth.

He was referred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where an ophthalmologist diagnosed that Luke had no sight in that eye as a result of a cancerous tumour, retinoblastoma. Luke had to have the eye removed at the Birmingham Children's Hospital.