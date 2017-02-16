Births diverted as Shropshire maternity unit temporarily closes

Expectant mothers will be unable to give birth at a Shropshire maternity unit overnight because of staff sickness and high demand at one of the county's main hospitals.

Services at the midwife-led unit in Bridgnorth are being temporarily suspended from 8pm today and are expected to return to normal at 8am tomorrow.

The suspension is due to unexpected staff sickness and high activity within the consultant-led unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Health bosses said midwives are still available on call for home births.

Women booked to give birth at Bridgnorth MLU who go into labour during the temporary suspension of services are being offered a home birth or birth at another unit.

If any women due to give birth at the unit in Bridgnorth require support overnight they are able to access a midwife as usual.

Sarah Jamieson, head of midwifery at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, apologised "for any inconvenience this may cause.”