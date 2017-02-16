720 patients go missing from Shropshire hospitals over five years

More than 720 patients went missing from the county's hospitals between 2012 and 2016, it has been revealed.

Of these, one patient suffered accidental harm, five had physical injuries and nine self harmed.

In figures released under a Freedom of Information request made to West Mercia Police, in 2012 59 patients went missing from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, this rose to 70 in 2015 and fell to 63 in 2016.

At Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, 71 patients went missing in 2012, 84 in 2015 and 94 in 2016.

The most dramatic numbers are for the Redwood Centre mental health facility in Shrewsbury.

Here 73 patients went missing from the hospital in 2012 but this rose dramatically to 164 and fell to just 68 in 2016.

In total 727 patients went missing from the three hospitals from 2012 to 2016.

The longest period of time someone was missing was 13 days and 21 hours.