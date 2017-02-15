Operations being cancelled due to high number of people using Shropshire's A&Es

Procedures are continuing to be cancelled because of the ongoing bed shortage in Shropshire hospitals.

With both the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital still under pressure, patients were today again urged to think about whether a trip to A&E was necessary.

Dr Ken Addison, from Broseley, was due to have an angiogram at the Princess Royal Hospital at 12pm on Monday.

But at 10.45am, he was called to say that his procedure had been cancelled.

The 70-year-old university scientist says he believes that it was due to the strain on beds in the hospital.

He said: “I am due to have another cardiac procedure next week and I am expecting that to be cancelled.

“Anything related to the heart obviously has some urgency to it.

“And I am due to have two procedures relating to a knee replacement in Oswestry over the next few weeks. But the state of my heart will determine whether they can go ahead. To me, it seems to be related to pressures in the cardio-respiratory department across Shropshire.”

Debbie Kadum, chief operating officer at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said a large number of patients were continuing to come to A&E, with 2,158, an average of more than 350 patients per day, entering the department last week.

She said: “These demands have put a great deal of pressure on our services and we have had to cancel operations as a direct result. We would like to apologise to anyone affected.

“When we experience such demand, we always ensure that we prioritise the most seriously ill and injured patients.”

Health officials at SaTH are asking people to think about whether their visit to A&E is really necessary.

Ms Kadum added: “We know that for some a journey to A&E is essential; but we also know there are many people who do not need the specialist care that our A&Es provide. Once again we would ask people to please think carefully about alternative local services.”