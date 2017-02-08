Warning over NHS overseas patient charging scheme - as Shropshire hospitals are owed £34,000

Plans for NHS trusts to charge overseas patients for non-urgent care up front lack detail, the doctors’ union has said.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has warned of possible ‘chaos and confusion’ as a result of the move, announced by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, to make it a legal duty for hospitals to check overseas patients for eligibility.

Overseas patients have left Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) with more than £30,000 of unpaid bills in one year.

Patients who were not entitled to free treatment on the health service owe £34,898.79 to SaTH, according to figures revealed by a Freedom of Information request.

The figures also show SaTH has so far recovered £50,657.66 from overseas visitors who weren’t eligible for free care in 2015/16.

Debt

In a statement, the trust said it had always actively pursued all overseas debt, and refers outstanding debts to a third party collection agent.

Dr Mark Porter, BMA council chairman, said: “It is right we ensure all patients are eligible for NHS care and we have in place a working system to recoup the cost of treatment from patients not ordinarily resident in the UK.

“However, it’s hard to see how these new proposals will operate in practice, especially as they are to be implemented by law. There is no detail as to how upfront charging will be introduced from scratch in just three months, in an NHS already unable to cope with normal operations.

“We need to be careful not to demonise overseas patients or sow chaos and confusion within the NHS.

There is patchy evidence this kind of system will achieve £500 million in savings and even if it did, this would not in any way solve the enormous funding crisis in our health service that the government has for too long ignored.”

Katherine Murphy, chief executive of the Patients Association, said the plans should not compromise patient care. She said: “We now have NHS trusts, struggling with funding and capacity issues, seeking to legitimately recoup funds, while at the same time not restrict access to vital emergency treatment.”