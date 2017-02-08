Owen Paterson MP backs campaign over Shropshire maternity units

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has thrown his weight behind a campaign to safeguard the future of the county’s rural midwife-led maternity units.

Today Mr Paterson said for routine, non-emergency births, the nearer to home mothers give birth, the better.

He said: “For families in Oswestry, travelling to Telford would be difficult. I just feel if it’s a non complicated. routine birth, they should stay as near to home as possible, especially as we have this facility on our doorstep.”

Members of the campaign group calling for the safeguarding of Oswestry’s maternity unit in the long term say they have been encouraged after meeting with Mr Paterson.

The campaigners have set up a Save Oswestry Maternity Unit Facebook campaign over concerns the service, based at Oswestry Orthopaedic Hospital, could be downgraded to a birthing unit in the future because of health cuts.

Thousands of people have signed up to back the campaign.

Liz Grayston from the group described the talks with Mr Paterson as a “good meeting”.

She said: “Owen Paterson has confirmed he supports us in our aim to keep the maternity unit at Oswestry open 24 hours a day.

“He was impressed by our 3,000 signatures – let’s get it to 5,000.”

Mr Paterson reiterated Mrs Grayston’s plea, encouraging people to sign the petition, for it to exceed the 5,000 mark.

Meanwhile, Mrs Grayston is encouraging more people to get involved in the campaign.

She said: “Not to put too fine a point on it, we need your money. We’re looking for maternity unit supporters – perhaps local businesses who could sponsor a particular initiative, or individuals who could chip in £5 or £10. We’re aiming to publicise the great facilities that these maternity units have, and we need some help to do it.”

The campaign group will be producing information leaflets, posters, and even promotional baby grows just to make sure that communities know the maternity units are available.

The future of the county’s rural midwife-led hospitals at Oswestry, Ludlow and Bridgnorth will be debated at a conference at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on February 13, where members of the local campaign groups will speak about their importance for local families.