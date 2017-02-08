Future Fit: Independent review into Shropshire hospitals review due in the spring

An independent review into the shake-up of hospital services in Shropshire is set to be completed by late spring, it was announced today.

Concerns were also raised about unexpected costs around the Future Fit programme when the Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group met this morning.

Dr Simon Freeman, interim accountable officer for Shropshire CCG, said it was "disinclined" to pay for any additional costs.

