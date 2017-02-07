Future Fit: Surgeon and campaigner clash on BBC over Shropshire A&E plans

They’ve already gone to great lengths to make their cases over the future of healthcare in Shropshire. But hospital surgeon Mark Cheetham and campaigner Gill George of Shropshire Defend Our NHS have clashed again over the Future Fit project – this time live on national radio.

The pair were both invited to take part in a show on BBC Radio 5 Live last night – and the pair’s exchange quickly became fractious.

Mr Cheetham claims the proposal is not about cuts – but improving healthcare in the county.

But Ms George claims it will result in the loss of 2,000 NHS jobs in the area and cuts of £150 million every year.

It comes after The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust revealed yesterday was the busiest day in its A&Es since the start of the year, with more than 350 patients attending.

Mr Cheetham said: “What we are proposing is one of our sites to be upgraded to become an emergency centre.

“This will have a much higher rate of A&E consultant doctors so when you are acutely ill or injured you will be looked after by the best possible specialists.

“We are proposing our existing A&E departments to largely carry on as they are.

“We are going from two A&Es, which try and do everything, to three departments – one of which will be a specialised emergency department.

“The other two will be departments which cater for minor injuries and minor illnesses.

“This is explicitly about improving the safety and quality of care we provide.

“It is not about cuts, but we do need to live within our means.”

But Ms George said: “What we are looking at is the loss of 2,000 NHS jobs in this area and cuts of £150 million every single year. A&E closure is just a part of that.

“A&Es at the moment are not coping. Patients are waiting 20 hours on trolleys to be treated.

“They are proposing to close down one of those A&Es and to reduce A&E capacity by close to two thirds. That is catastrophic for patient care.

“It’s not about maintaining two A&Es and a specialist A&E. This is about closing an A&E and moving to urgent care centres.”