Former cancer patient leaves Shrewsbury hospital over £230,000 in her will

Almost a quarter of a million pounds has been left to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after it became "like a second home" for a woman who was diagnosed with cancer.

Improved facilities for cancer patients are to be created at the hospital thanks to the £235,284 bequest.

Bernadette Roberts, of Shifnal, was diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and regularly attended The O’Connor Haematology Unit prior to passing away in December 2015.

The 69-year-old was so grateful for the support and friendship she received during those seven years that she decided to leave almost a quarter of a million pounds to the unit.

Dr Nigel O’Connor, Consultant Haematologist at RSH, said: “Bernadette was a marvellous lady, and it was a delight to see her in clinic. Everyone on the unit got to know her extremely well and became very fond of her.

“The Day Unit needs to be extended and altered because of increasing patient numbers.

"Specific changes include increasing the size of the waiting room, changing a store-room into a procedure room and adding more treatment chairs, all of which will prove very expensive – so this bequest will go a long way towards meeting the costs, and to show our gratitude it has been agreed to name the new waiting room after Bernadette.

“To leave the unit so much money is extremely generous and we are all incredibly grateful. The bequest will allow us to improve the experience we offer to future patients and we will take great pride in naming the extension to the waiting room after Bernadette. This is a massive boost to us and all the patients we serve in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

Bernadette’s sisters, Christine Hayward and Anne Winn, met with Dr O’Connor and Dr McKew, Clinical Director for Oncology and Haematology, at RSH last week to present the cheque and find out

how the money will be spent.

Mrs Hayward said: “Dr O’Connor and his team were fabulous from the very first day Bernadette was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2008. The unit at RSH became like a second home and Bernadette got to know all the fabulous staff very well.

“It is very touching to hear of plans to name the extended waiting room after Bernadette and I know she would be extremely happy to hear how the bequest will help other cancer patients in the future.”