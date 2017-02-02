Shropshire NHS services 'are heading for catastrophe'

Hospital services in Shropshire have been likened to an "aeroplane heading for a mountain".

NHS officials warned services are ready for a "catastrophe" as they revealed another emergency consultant will be resigning in June.

The latest departure, which has been blamed on delays to the Future Fit review of hospital services, will leave only four consultants employed for A&E at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

At a board meeting held in Telford this afternoon, members heard that unless a replacement can be found, urgent action will have to be taken before the summer to maintain safe services.

Peter Latchford, chair of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "It feels like we have been on an aeroplane approaching a mountain for the last three years.

"The mountain is getting closer and we are waiting for someone to tell us to turn left or turn right. If they don't soon we will crash. Our emergency services are on the edge of not being able to function."

Debbie Kadum, chief operating officer, said: "We cannot sit here and wait to hit the mountain.

"The Future Fit options will take about three years to implement. It is not going to be an overnight solution even when we get to the point of talking to the public."

Board members vented their frustration about delays in Future Fit, which will lead to a single A&E for Shropshire.

Mr Latchford added: "We need to act now ahead of a possible crisis. We have reached a tipping point now. The timescale of this is likely to be shorter than the answer can be built."

The fragility of emergency care was a major issue when the NHS Future Fit programme started in 2014, when the hospital trust had seven substantive consultants for two sites. In June the trust will be left with four substantive consultants, supported by four locums to run two A&Es 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week.

Not all of these doctors provide on-call cover.

Currently, between Wednesday and Sunday there is no overnight consultant cover at PRH, and consultant cover only every other weekend, with support being provided remotely by the consultant at the trauma unit at RSH.

Hospital bosses have said they the A&E services are currently safe, but that will not be the case after June.

Dr Edwin Borman, medical director at SaTH, added: "For the moment we can maintain services at just about the level we consider to be safe. In a few months that will not be so."

Simon Wright, chief executive, said: "The consultant is resigning because of a system inability to make a decision. We could continue with locum cover but that is not the right way to staff an A&E. We could also call on organisations like Royal Stoke University Hospital to loan us consultants. But this is not a way to run a service.

"We need to work on other options and enter into a conversation and dialogue with the public now.

"I am unapologetic about taking these ideas out to the public. We should be allowed to and we have waited long enough."