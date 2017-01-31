Sandwiches are back on Shropshire hospital wards as new supplier found

Sandwiches and salads are back on the menu in Shropshire’s hospitals.

A new catering firm has come in after the former supplier withdrew when NHS bosses admitted they could not afford to pay its bill.

The dispute left patients and visitors to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital without the option of the cold snacks.

Bosses at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust admitted they could not pay up until the start of the new financial year.

They today declined to reveal its new sandwich supplier or explain how or when they intend to pay the new firm for the food.

But they revealed that the snacks will return to menus for patients on wards from tomorrow. Supplies will start filling counters at restaurants for visitors at both hospitals from next week.

Earlier this month a leaked memo disclosed the bleak financial situation the trust was facing.

The memo revealed debts have become so bad that firms supplying the hospitals were told they would not be paid until April.

Hospital chiefs said at the time that they were seeking new suppliers who could “better manage slightly longer payment terms”.

Today Simon Wright, chief executive at SaTH, issued an apology to people affected by the loss of food deliveries.

He said: “I am delighted we have been able to address the issue quickly so our patients, their families and our staff will again be able to enjoy a full range of meals. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused over the past three weeks.”

Mr Wright said normal service across both hospitals will resume from next week. But the snacks have remained on sale from the hospital’s League of Friends shops, which raises funds for the hospitals.

The cost-cutting move came as the trust effectively faces a cash flow problem as it attempts to reduce debts within this financial year. It has been told to keep the deficit down to £5.9 million by the end of March, but warnings have been made that actual debt is likely to soar as high as £10 million.