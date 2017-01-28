Future Fit: Shrewsbury ‘better for A&E’, says trust

The trust that controls Shropshire’s two main hospitals has said its preferred site for a new emergency centre would be Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

It has released statements from members of staff speaking about their support for plans for a single A&E centre at RSH, with the majority of planned surgery taking place at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

PRH would also maintain a 24-hour urgent care centre, along with a similar service at RSH.

Officials said no decisions have been made and the proposals would be subject to a full consultation.

But in a newsletter to staff, officials said the proposals would represent a significant investment into both hospitals.

Tony Fox, deputy medical director at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “This isn’t about closing an A&E – it’s about creating one new emergency centre and two new centres, which would lead to an improvement in the services we provide.

“The majority of patients who currently attend our A&Es would continue to be treated at the same hospital as they visit now, through centres open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“This would mean that the proposed single emergency centre would be available for the most serious conditions to be treated.

“Patients who attend centres will have access to all of the services they need – such as X-Ray and MRI scans.”