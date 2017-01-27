'Unacceptable': 174 operations cancelled at Shropshire hospitals over bed shortages

More than 170 operations have been cancelled at Shropshire’s two main hospitals this month due to a lack of available beds, it has been revealed today.

So far this month a total of 174 operations have been cancelled at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Doctors said the situation was “unacceptable”.

They say the number of cancelled operations would be significantly reduced if emergency care and planned operations were moved into seperate hospitals – part of the Future Fit plans.

Joe McCloud, consultant colorectal surgeon, said: “By separating serious emergencies from planned care, it will mean patients who attend our hospitals for planned operations, such as hernia repairs, gall bladder surgery and hip replacements, won’t have their care affected by the need to prioritise seriously ill or injured emergency patients.

“Reducing disruption to planned care activity will reduce patient inconvenience and maximise productivity for the trust.

“Providing the very best care to our patients is our only concern.

“We want two vibrant hospitals so we can deliver the very best care to our patients.

“The current situation does not allow us to deliver the high quality care we would like to provide, which we as clinicians see as unacceptable. Unfortunately, as things stand, this is unavoidable.”

Ron Dodenhoff, consultant surgeon, added: “If proposals to separate emergency and elective care go-ahead then we should have to cancel planned appointments on a far less regular basis. We also believe that by going forward with the proposals we will make SaTH a trust that will attract the very best consultants in the country.”

Today hospital bosses have issued an apology to anyone affected by the cancelled operations and said it was “one of the busiest periods” they could remember.

Both hospitals continue to see a rising number of patients coming to A&E, with almost 100 more patients seen last week than the week before.

So far this month, more than 7,200 patients have attended the trust’s A&E Departments – an average of approximately 300 patients per day.

Debbie Kadum, chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “This is one of the busiest periods any of us can remember. Unfortunately, these demands have put a great deal of pressure on our services and we have had to cancel operations as a direct result. We would like to apologise to anyone affected.”