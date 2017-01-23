Nursing recruitment drive at Shropshire hospitals

More nurses are needed to work in Shropshire's two main hospitals.

Two recruitment days for staff nurses to work at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital will take place over the next few weeks.

The events are part of efforts by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) to recruit more nurses and healthcare Assistants (HCAs).

The days, which are open to registered nurses, student nurses and operating department practitioners, will give people a chance to meet the team, take a tour, undergo assessments, have an interview and, if successful, they could even leave the events with a conditional offer of a job.

SaTH will hold a staff nurse recruitment day for people interested in working in emergency care and medicine at the Treatment Centre at RSH from 10am until 3.30pm on January 28 and a similar day for people interested in working in scheduled or planned care, which includes in operating theatres in the same place from 10am until 3.30pm on February 11.

Ceri Adamson, head of nursing for unscheduled care, said: “Our recruitment days are an excellent opportunity for registered and student nurses to find out more about our hospitals

and how the trust is a great place to work.

“We’re looking for new recruits to display the caring and compassionate qualities we rightly require to provide the highest standard of care possible for our patients.

“We are very keen to encourage applications from Registered Nurses in community settings, including care homes and GP practices, who wish to come back into the acute hospital setting, and from student nurses due to qualify in the next six months.”

Louise Gill, head of nursing for scheduled care, added: “SaTH is a fantastic place to be a nurse. Our team of dedicated nurses are extremely proud of the care that they deliver and we would love to meet more like-minded, compassionate people who feel they would be interested in joining our team.”

For more information contact the recruitment team on 01743 261000.