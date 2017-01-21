Shropshire hospitals ask nurses to put in extra shifts as demand on services increases

The pressure on hospital services in Shropshire has become clear after a memo was sent to staff asking them to consider working extra hours.

The memo from the heads of nursing at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH) said both of the county’s main hospitals were experiencing increased demand on services.

It asked staff to consider working extra hours while praising them for the work they were already doing.

It comes as national reports revealed 96 per cent of NHS hospital trusts had fewer nurses covering day shifts than they had planned.

The memo from Ceri Adamson and Louise Gill, which was published on Twitter, said: “As I am sure you are aware, the nursing teams at SATH are currently experiencing significant staffing pressures relating to increased amounts of patients requiring emergency inpatient care.

“We realise that many of you are working hard to support us on a daily basis but could we ask that you consider whether you are able to undertake any further hours to help us keep our patients safe.

“We would be grateful if you could contact the Temporary Staffing department to discuss what you are able to offer even if it is just a small amount of hours at any time of day.

“Thank you for your on-going help and support.”

The @sathtsd Twitter account has also posted appeals for bank nurses to get in contact to book shifts to help the county’s hospitals deal with the busier periods of demand.

Data analysed by the Health Service Journal found 96 per cent of hospital trusts in England had fewer nurses covering day shifts in October than they had planned and 85 per cent did not have the desired number working at night.

In hospitals in England, a nurse should look after no more than eight medical patients, with the ratio possibly as low as one to one in neonatal and intensive care units.