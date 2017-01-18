Friends group to the rescue with sandwiches at cash-strapped Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The League of Friends has stepped in to provide support for a hospital after it emerged salads and sandwiches were not being offered to patients.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s League of Friends said sandwiches and salads are available in its shops in the hospital – and it has ordered more to cover anticipated demand.

It comes after it emerged firms supplying Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal have been told they will not be paid until April. As a result, the hospitals have seen their unnamed current sandwich supplier pull the contract after it was told it would not receive any money until April.

Lee Herkes, RSH League of Friends shops manager, said: “We have four shops in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and all sell sandwiches and salads.

“We have ordered 75 extra sandwiches since we were made aware of the situation and we will see what the difference is. We have had a few people come to us asking us about sandwiches.

"Our profits buy equipment for the hospital. As a charity we can buy stuff cheaper than the hospital can because we don’t have to pay the VAT.” Mr Herkes said: admitted the debts facing the hospitals were concerning.

“There have been a few people worried that if they can’t afford to pay for sandwiches, how are they going to pay staff?” he added.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust chief executive Simon Wright apologised to patients after Shropshire’s hospitals cut salads and sandwiches from their ward menus.

He said he was seeking a new supplier who can “better manage slightly longer payment terms”.

The financial problems faced by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been laid bare in a memo sent to staff.

The staff memo, by communications officer David Burrows. It says: “Unfortunately, our current sandwich supplier has not accepted these terms. As a result, we will be unable to provide sandwiches and salads for patients or in our commercial outlets.” Mr Burrows apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and said hot meals would remain available.

The move comes as the trust effectively faces a cash flow problem as it attempts to reduce debts within this financial year.

It has been told to keep the deficit down to £5.9 million by the end of March, but warnings have been made that actual debt is likely to reastretch as high as £10m.