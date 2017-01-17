No salads, no sandwiches: Ward menus cut in Shropshire hospitals debts crisis

Salads and sandwiches are not being offered to patients at Shropshire’s hospitals – after NHS bosses said they could no longer afford to pay suppliers.

The extraordinary financial situation faced by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been laid bare in a memo sent to staff.

It reveals debts have become so bad that firms supplying Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital have been told they will not be paid until April.

The staff memo, by communications officer David Burrows, says: “Unfortunately, our current sandwich supplier has not accepted these terms. As a result, we will be unable to provide sandwiches and salads for patients or in our commercial outlets.”

Mr Burrows apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and said hot meals would remain available.

The move comes as the trust effectively faces a cash flow problem as it attempts to reduce debts within this financial year. It has been told to keep the deficit down to £5.9 million by the end of March, but warnings have been made that actual debt is likely to stretch as high as £10 million.

Mr Burrows adds: “Achieving the agreed deficit is of major significance to us, and will enable us to retain the support from our regulators for our future plans and aspirations. In order to help us achieve our target, the trust has asked external suppliers to temporarily alter the timescale for payments until the next financial year in recognition of the additional pressures we are facing.”

The withdrawal of sandwiches and salads will affect both patients and visitor cafes within both hospitals.

The memo says: “The catering department will ensure there are sufficient hot meals available for patients on wards as an alternative to sandwich choices.

“Options will include jacket potatoes with a choice of fillings.

The catering department will also be increasing the number of snack items for patients who miss meal times.

“This will include increased availability of toast as well as cheese and biscuits, yoghurts and fruit.”