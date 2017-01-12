Pioneering Shropshire ambulance project that saved £2 million is ended

A pioneering ambulance project that saw fewer people being taken to A&E and saved Shropshire’s health service £2 million has been ended.

Shropshire’s Physician Response Unit was launched in July last year in order to reduce the number of ambulances queuing outside of the region’s hospitals.

The scheme consisted of an ambulance, based in Shrewsbury, which had a GP trained in pre-hospital medicine on-board, dispatched after a 999 call.

It was funded by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group as part of steps to alleviate NHS pressures.

But West Midlands Ambulance Service terminated the service in early September and says it will not re-instate it.

The move has angered members of Shropshire’s CCG, who discussed the issue at a meeting yesterday.

Dr Julie Davies, Shropshire CCG director of strategy and service redesign, said: “The scheme meant about £2 million worth of admissions were avoided.

“In total 63 per cent of patients seen by the unit avoided being conveyed to hospital.

“It is an innovative system and one of the first in the country.

“The model costs about £400,000 a year. We paid the ambulance service for the car and technician. We are still paying for the doctors employed for this project and hope to re-claim these costs from WMAS.”

She said medics employed as part of the service were now on “other projects” including audit paperwork, adding: “We need those doctors operating clinically. They are highly skilled in pre-hospital responses and are wasted at the moment.

“The scheme could have reduced A&E admissions further. It is a tragedy and not acceptable not to use it.

“If the scheme is not re-instated we run the risk of losing those doctors and their skills.”

Dr Julian Povey, clinical chair, said he had personally written to the chief executive of WMAS asking for the services to be re-instated.

He said: “The response I got from WMAS does not explain why the service cannot be re-instated.

“We thought the scheme ticked all the boxes. It took the pressure off the ambulance service and was a good use of the clinical resources we have.

It was a win/win scheme.”