Hospitals at breaking point, says top Shropshire medic as he backs single A&E for county

Hospitals are at “breaking point” according to a Shropshire consultant who has signed a letter of protest to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Dr Andrew MacLeod also claimed health bosses in the county should have closed one of its A&E units 20 years ago and that he was firmly in favour of a new single site.

He spoke out as Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski led a Commons debate on the crisis that has paralysed the Future Fit review on A&E services in Shropshire.

It also came as Shropshire’s hospitals revealed almost 500 people have visited its two A&E departments over two days.

Dr MacLeod is one of 75 leading health experts to sign a letter to Mrs May from the Royal College of Physicians calling for immediate and “fundamental action”.

The medic, who retired as a consultant at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2015 after 23 years service, said the current crisis in the NHS was the worst he had experienced in his long career.

He is still active as regional adviser for the Royal College of Physicians in the West Midlands, and working on a part-time basis in acute medicine at both hospitals in Shropshire.

“We have felt for the last few months that services are getting more and more stressed and we have been increasingly worried about it,” Dr MacLeod said.

“It is a critical situation. If we don’t get extra support now, then in my view patients will really suffer. We are at breaking point. It’s the worst I’ve ever known it and that is also being reported by others I speak to across the whole region.”

A delegation of council chiefs went to London on Tuesday to meet Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a bid to gain assurances about the future of A&E at both the RSH and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

Health commissioners in Shropshire have been unable to make a decision, despite a recommendation to have a single A&E at Shrewsbury, with the PRH service downgraded to an urgent care centre.

Dr MacLeod today said he believed the county should have reverted to a single A&E two decades ago.

He said: “We need one really good all-singing and all-dancing acute emergency centre.

“I have felt that in Shropshire for more than 20 years. The research says you should have one for every 500,000 head of population and I would back that.

“Given the number of doctors we have, we can’t fully staff two all-singing, all-dancing emergency centres. So I do think the chief executive of the hospital was absolutely right when he said urgent action was needed, and I would back the call for a single site as I have done for a long time now.”

More on this story: Jeremy Hunt summit over future of Shropshire healthcare branded ‘complete waste of time’

Future Fit: Politicians meeting Jeremy Hunt over 'disarray' of Shropshire NHS

'It's taken much too long': Jeremy Hunt vows to step in over Shropshire Future Fit health crisis

Dr MacLeod is one of a long list of specialists who have put their names to a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May.

They are all members of the RCP, whose president Professor Jane Dacre is leading calls for urgent action.

She said underfunding, lack of staff and problems with social care were making the situation worse than usual. The letter says that lives are being put at risk by the crisis in the NHS and social care.

The letter, signed by Prof Dacre and 49 members of council, representing 33,000 doctors across 30 specialities, said hospitals are “over-full, with too few qualified staff”.

They said they felt “compelled to speak up” as they worked on the front line in the NHS and see patients “waiting longer on lists, on trolleys, in emergency departments and in their homes for the care they need”.

Dr MacLeod, who has worked as a consultant at both the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal for nearly a quarter of a century, today said the current situation in the NHS was the worst he had known since coming into medicine.

“The situation in Shropshire is bad, but it is seemingly even worse elsewhere in the West Midlands,” Dr MacLeod said.

“A great deal of work was done at Shrewsbury and Telford to prepare for the winter, and due to the very very hard work of the staff they seem to have coped better than some other areas. There is still much strain which is approaching breaking point, and the government must realise that to do no more in terms of financial support could risk real harm.”

The 66-year-old, who retired as a full-time consultant at the end of 2015 but still works at both hospitals on a part-time basis, said there were two particular problems.

“One is we can’t get older patients whose conditions have stabilised out of hospital to an appropriate place, such as home with support or to a residential or care home setting,” he said. “This is because of what we have seen with cuts to funding in care in the community.

“The other problem is a real increase in sick people, mainly the elderly, but also younger people as well. There has been a real increase this year in virus-type conditions, and we have seen admissions have gone up 20 per cent.”

Dr MacLeod said there would be a real knock-on effect for patients if immediate action was not taken by the government.

“It will result in us not being able to get patients into hospital and into the emergency centres to treat them early for conditions like sepsis or heart attacks.

“Secondly, patients will start to stay away, the ones that should be coming to hospital won’t.

“I know Jeremy Hunt is talking a lot at the moment about the people who shouldn’t be coming to hospital, but for me that’s not the problem.

“Thirdly, the morale of staff. We can’t fill our posts. Three out of every five consultant positions at the moment are unfilled.

“We are hearing of people increasingly training in medicine and then going and getting jobs elsewhere. We want to reverse this trend, medicine is a fantastic career and we want to make these jobs appealing again.

“From a personal point of view, I am getting older now and am nervous about developing an acute condition that would need emergency admission to hospital.

“It’s the same for all of us – we all worry about ourselves, our relatives and families and what will happen if they have to go into hospital.

“We are down the bottom in terms of funding if you look at health services, for example, across the rest of Europe. People may have to realise that if they want a better and more efficient health service, then they may have to pay a bit more towards it.

“There is a lot of money going to social care but I think it’s important we don’t forget hospitals. They are so important.

We are spending all this money trying to keep people out of hospital, but nothing seems to work; admissions just keep on going up and up and up.”

The letter comes after figures on Tuesday showed record numbers of people experienced long waits in A&E. Waits of more than 12 hours among elderly people have more than doubled in two years, according to NHS Digital data.

Doctors said pressures in social care mean more people are being pushed into hospitals and they are stuck there for longer.

A Department of Health spokesman said: “We know the NHS is facing increasing demand from an ageing population but this makes building a safer healthcare system more urgent, not less.

“Since just last year, we have 3,100 more nurses and 1,600 more doctors.

“We’re also joining up health and social care for the first time and investing £10 billion to fund the NHS’s own plan to transform services and relieve pressure on hospitals.”

Underfunded, underdoctored and overstretched - letter to the PM

"Dear Prime Minister,

As we start 2017, the NHS, its patients and staff are facing great difficulty. The quality of patient care is threatened by demands which the health service does not have the capacity or resource to meet. Your 2015 manifesto stated that “patients, doctors and nurses are the experts on how to improve people’s health”. As the members of the Royal College of Physicians’ Council, representing 33,000 doctors across 30 specialties and 750 physician associates: we agree. This is why we are compelled to speak up.

We are fully committed to the NHS, which has seen extraordinary clinical advancements over recent decades, but we need urgent investment to continue to provide the quality of care people deserve.

The RCP, our fellows and members, want to work with you and your government to build on the NHS’s achievements, work towards the vision set out in the Five Year Forward View, and drive innovative new ways of caring for our patients. We are on the NHS front line, working alongside professionals from every clinical discipline, managers and with colleagues in primary, community and social care. We see first-hand the patients who are coming in through emergency departments, and care for them in their hour of need. We are treating more patients than ever before. This increase in patient need – as our fellow citizens live longer, with more complex conditions – is outpacing the resources we have to care for them safely.

Our NHS is underfunded, underdoctored and overstretched. The ambulances queuing outside emergency departments are a visual testament to the crisis in social care and the NHS. Our hospitals are over-full, with too few qualified staff, and our primary, community, social care and public health services are struggling or failing to cope. Patients are waiting longer on lists, on trolleys, in emergency departments and in their homes for the care they need. Pressures in social care are pushing more people into our hospitals and trapping them there for longer.

People’s lives are being put at risk or on hold, affecting families across the country.

This is demotivating and demoralising the clinical workforce, and we have increasing reports of staff contemplating the sad decision to leave the NHS. Our members report working in clinical teams stretched too thinly to be as effective as they should be. In our recent survey of doctors in training, seven out of 10 reported working on a rota with permanent gaps, and over nine out of 10 reported gaps in nursing rotas.

It is essential that we match the demand on health services with the resources to meet it. We understand that the current financial pressures mean difficult choices. We welcome the decision to increase the number of medical students and the commitment to extra resources for the health service.

But front-line staff and managers across health and social care are clear: investment levels are not sufficient to meet current or future patient needs. As a result, in spite of rapid advances in clinical care, services are often too paralysed by spiralling demand to transform and modernise. Promises of future investment will not address the very real challenges we face going into 2017: the time to invest is now.

The NHS is the embodiment of your view that “We have a responsibility to one another”.

Without urgent investment, the NHS will fail to live up to this responsibility this winter. The immediate actions which would help the most are the reinvigoration of social care services and urgent capital investment in infrastructure. With investment, we can reverse the reductions in social care services available and start to address the increasing demands on the health service. In 2017, let us – as the collective voice of physicians – work with you to create the thriving, sustainable health service that our country and fellow citizens deserve.

Yours sincerely,

Members of the Royal College of Physicians"