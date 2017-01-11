Future Fit: Government steps in to break Shropshire A&E deadlock

The Government has today made a potentially decisive intervention in a bid to break the deadlock over the future of accident and emergency care in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

A new independent chairman with a casting vote will be appointed for joint meetings between Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), health minister David Mowat has ruled.

It will prevent a repeat of a joint meeting of the two CCGs in December, when members could not reach a verdict on a preferred option to base a single A&E unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital put forward by the Future Fit programme board.

An appraisal of the workings of the Future Fit programme will still go ahead to address concerns raised by members of Telford CCG. It is hoped a decision will be made locally within the next eight to 12 weeks, Mr Mowat said.

The announcement was made at Westminster on Wednesday night at a parliamentary debate led by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski, who had called for a mechanism to be put in place to allow the views of clinicians to be put to the public.

It was immediately hailed as “tremendous news” by North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson.

Mr Kawczynski told the debate that a successful reorganisation of hospital services could bring up to £300 million of investment into the county’s NHS over the coming years.

Mr Mowat stressed that the government would not directly intervene and that the decision would have to be made locally.

He said: “In a week’s time there will be a meeting where the intention is that two things happen; the joint committee is to be reconstituted and an independent chairman appointed with a casting vote

Related stories: Jeremy Hunt summit over future of Shropshire healthcare branded ‘complete waste of time’

Future Fit: Politicians meeting Jeremy Hunt over 'disarray' of Shropshire NHS

Future Fit: Shropshire A&E debate heading to the House of Commons

Future Fit: 4,500 names to Telford A&E petitions

Future Fit: Shropshire NHS chief in warning over more delays

Future Fit: 20,000 join fight to keep A&E in Telford

Future Fit: Politicians can’t allow health reform to stay in limbo, says MP Glyn Davies

“There will also be an appraisal with the intent to address concerns about the workings of Future Fit raised by Telford CCG.

“In the future there would be another vote and hopefully a majority view would be reached and there would be a local decision made.”

He added the project would still have hurdles to overcome, such as securing the necessary funding from NHS England should the project proceed.