Fresh hope Shifnal will get new GP surgery after plans move step closer

Fresh hopes have been raised that a town could get a new medical practice.

NHS England has said an application for a new surgery in Shifnal has moved forward.

It will now undergo more checks before a decision is made on whether to provide funding.

It comes after fears were raised last week that funding may not be provided to build a new surgery for Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice. But NHS England said no final ruling has yet been made.

Rebecca Woods, head of primary care for NHS England in Shropshire and Staffordshire, said: “NHS England is investing in a number of GP surgeries through the Estates and Technology Transformation Fund.

“This is a national multi-million pound programme to enhance and expand out-of-hospital care for patients through improved facilities and the use of technology.

“We are pleased to confirm that an application for ETTF funding by Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Practice for a new-build surgery is now moving forward to the next stage. The application will now be subject to a series of detailed checks before a final decision is taken.”

Developer Taylor Wimpey agreed to set aside land for a surgery on its 400-home Haughton Road development in Shifnal which is currently under construction.

An application was made through Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group to the NHS to provide the funding for the new surgery in March last year.

The need for a new practice has been a top priority for people in the town for a long time. With 1,600 new homes set to be built in the area, councillors and residents have said that the existing practice will struggle to cope with the increase in patients.

Residents have said the current practice struggles and have called for a new surgery that would be easy for residents to access from wherever they live in the town.

Councillor Kevin Turley said the medical centre was something the town desperately needs.