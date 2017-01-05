Ludlow maternity unit shutting tonight over staffing issues

Ludlow's maternity unit will temporarily close overnight tonight because of "unexpected staffing issues".

The midwife-led unit, which will close from 8pm tonight, is expected to reopen at 8am tomorrow.

Health bosses said midwives are still available on call for home births while women booked to give birth at the unit who went into labour are being offered a home birth or birth on another MLU.

Jo Banks, women and children's care group director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: "Our aim is to ensure that our service is staffed safely. Unfortunately at times when we have staffing issues, such as illness, we have to make temporary changes to ensure the safety of women using the services.

"We are contacting any women who have chosen to deliver at Ludlow MLU and are likely to give birth in the near future to inform them and offer an alternative location to give birth if they go into labour tonight. If any women due to give birth at Ludlow MLU require support overnight they will be able to access a midwife as usual.

"I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause."