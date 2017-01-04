Shropshire's A&Es see patient numbers nearly double

A&E departments in Shropshire have seen patient numbers almost double, despite appeals for people to stay away.

Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital have seen thousands more patients coming through their doors, putting resources under increasing pressure.

Last week, emergency departments at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford saw a total of 2,300 people.

This included 400 people on one day alone – compared to around 270 on the same day two weeks ago.

The influx comes despite ongoing appeals to people to only attend A&E in a genuine emergency.

Of those 2,300 patients, officials say almost three-quarters did not need to be admitted into hospital for further treatment.

Bosses say a number of people who attend emergency departments do not require the specialist services and could be seen more quickly by accessing alternative services in the community.

Sara Biffen, deputy chief operating officer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, praised the staff who worked hard over the holiday period.

She added: “Our hospitals, along with others regionally and nationally, have been incredibly busy over the Christmas and new year period.

“Last week we saw more than 2,300 people in our emergency departments including almost 400 on one day alone, compared to around 270 on the same day two weeks ago.

“Almost three-quarters of those people did not need to be admitted into our hospitals for further treatment.

“I would like to thank our staff who have worked so hard over this period to ensure our patients are treated safely and with kindness despite these very challenging conditions.

“Once again we would ask people to please think carefully about alternative local services, which can avoid what can be a lengthy and stressful visit to hospital.

“Many conditions can be seen much more quickly using alternative services and A&E should only be used for the most serious injuries and illnesses.”