Future Fit: 4,500 names to Telford A&E petitions

Two online petitions launched to fight the possible closure of Telford’s accident and emergency department attracted more than 4,500 signatures.

Residents Ildi Berry and Marcus Keane launched separate internet petitions after leaked documents revealed Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was due to be put forward as the preferred site to house Shropshire’s only A&E in the future.

It was also said the £28 million Women and Children’s Centre, which opened almost two years ago at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, could also move to Shrewsbury under the Future Fit review of hospital services in the area.

Ms Berry, of Randlay, has so far attracted 3,518 signatures that will be added to those being collected by the Defend Our NHS group and Telford & Wrekin Council so that supporters can speak with one voice over the issue. She was among 500 people who took part in a protest march against the plan in October. Mr Keane’s petition has attracted 1,257 names.

Earlier this month, Health secretary Jeremy Hunt agreed to meet with Telford MP Lucy Allan.

to discuss the process, saying it had taken far too long.

He will also meet with the leaders of both councils and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard where they will also try to persuade him to prevent the downgrade of Telford’s hospital.