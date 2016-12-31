GP services on the verge of collapse, warns Shropshire doctor

General practice is on the verge of collapse, a Shropshire GP has warned.

Dr Mary McCarthy, a GP at Belvidere Medical Practice in Shrewsbury, expressed her concerns following worries raised by Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs Council.

Dr Stokes-Lampard said general practice was “skating on thin ice” amid warnings patients could face a wait of more than a month for an appointment during the winter.

Some people wait weeks to see a doctor, with potentially serious results, Dr Stokes-Lampard said.

She said the situation was getting worse because the service is “stretched even more thinly than ever” due to a lack of funding over the last 10 years.

However, NHS England said GPs would be getting extra funding to extend services.

Dr McCarthy said: “As I have said repeatedly over the last two years GPs in the UK have been consistently underfunded for a complex and increasing workload.

“Diseases that used to be treated in secondary care, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic respiratory disease have been pushed into primary care without the necessary resources following them.

“An ageing population with complex disease patterns – often having diabetes and asthma and heart disease adds to the workload.

“Older GPs are retiring because of the high levels of stress and poor work life balance and younger doctors are choosing careers in hospital medicine rather than in the community.

“General practice has been undervalued and underfunded for so long that I am surprised it is still alive.

“If general practice was a patient under treatment, the government would be up before the General Medical Council for neglect.

“I have said many times that general practice is on the verge of collapse.

“If it goes, then the NHS will collapse as well.”

Dr Richard Vautrey, deputy chairman of the British Medical Association’s General Practitioners Committee, said the issues faced by GP surgeries were a year-round problem.

He added: “It’s particularly acute at this time of the year because of the increase in respiratory illnesses and falls and trips and other types of illnesses that are impacted by the cold weather.

“But it is a pressure that is on every surgery almost every day of the week, throughout the year and it’s something we have to tackle and we have to tackle urgently.”

An NHS England spokesman said: “GP services are on track to receive an extra £2.4 billion in real terms investment by 2020 to build on this track record of success and expand access to convenient appointments throughout the week.”