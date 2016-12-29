183 physical attacks on Mid Wales hospital workers

Hospital staff in Powys were physically attacked almost 200 times at work, figures for the last five years have revealed.

Data from a Freedom of Information request showed that in Powys, hospital staff were physically attacked 183 times, while verbally attacked 78 times during that same period.

Despite the alarming figures, Powys had the lowest figures in Wales for physical and verbal attacks.

In Wales hospital staff were physically attacked more than 18,000 times in the past five years. While the findings showed there were also 11,000 verbal assaults.

Groups representing doctors and nurses said the figures were “unacceptable” and “a matter of concern”.

Peter Meredith-Smith, associate director at Royal College of Nursing in Wales, said: “The issue of aggression towards frontline NHS staff is long-standing.

“It may not necessarily mean it’s getting worse, it may be the reaction of the system is getting better, it may be the reporting is better, staff are being supported more to report these issues and address them.

“But it’s clearly a matter of concern that frontline clinical staff are being subjected to this sort of behaviour on a regular basis.”

Welshpool Councillor Estelle Bleivas said the figures were “appalling”. She added: “Nobody goes to work to get abused, especially hospital staff, who are putting their lives on the line to help people.

“I know in some cases people are under the influence of drink and drugs but that’s no excuse, this should not be happening full stop to anyone but especially hospital staff.”