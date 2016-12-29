100 people a week diagnosed with diabetes in Shropshire

Around 100 people in Shropshire are diagnosed with diabetes every week, figures released today reveal.

Analysis by Diabetes UK shows 65 people in the UK will die early from the condition and hundreds more people face life-changing complications.

In the last three years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes in the Midlands has increased by more than 43,800, largely due to a rise in Type 2 diabetes.

GP records show there are now more than 631,000 registered patients with diabetes aged 17 and older – an increase of more than 23,800 people in the last year alone.

In Shropshire more than 26,000 people have now been diagnosed with diabetes.

Health bosses say complications can often be avoided or delayed if people with diabetes are supported to manage it well.

For example, research funded by public donations to Diabetes UK proved specialist eye tests were crucial for spotting tiny changes early, which can then be treated. As a result diabetes is no longer the leading cause of blindness in the working age population.

Diabetes UK is now calling on the government and NHS to address low take-up of life-saving diabetes education courses.

The charity suggests a target of at least one in two people with the condition taking part by 2020.

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK Midlands regional head, said: “Diabetes is a killer. It’s a serious condition with serious, life-threatening complications. And it is the fastest-growing epidemic of our time.

“The more you know about diabetes, the better. Cutting your risk of developing devastating complications is crucial.

“You can talk things through with our specialist helpline team who really understand diabetes, and, make sure you’re getting all of the 15 vital checks and services you’re entitled to from the NHS.

“Diabetes is set to rise dramatically in the next five years, so it is vital diabetes is more widely understood, and governments and health bodies listen and take action.

“Significant investment in diabetes care and prevention by UK and national governments and the NHS, begins to recognise the scale of the challenge.

“This needs to be sustained to provide enough effective care for everyone living with diabetes and tackling the rapid rise of Type 2.

“As a charity, we have ambitious plans to tackle the diabetes crisis. Our work is only made possible through the generosity of our supporters.”

For more information, call 0345 123 2399, email helpline@diabetes.org.uk or go to www.diabetes.org.uk