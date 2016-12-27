Shropdoc inundated with calls over Christmas

Shropshire’s out of hours health line Shropdoc says it has been inundated with calls over Christmas.

It said it had more than 1,000 calls yesterday and warned patients that it was taking up to five hours to call back non-urgent patients, although more urgent cases were being dealt with immediately.

The service, which is available by calling 0333 2226655, operates when normal GP surgeries are closed. Patients can also get advice by visiting shropdoc.org.uk