River Severn flood alerts issued after heavy rain

Flood alerts have been issued for several areas of Shropshire and the Welsh border.

Friday's heavy rain saw river levels rise rapidly with melting snow in Snowdonia adding to the problems for the north Wales border.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for the entire River Severn area in Shropshire from the Severn/Vyrnwy confluence beginning at Llanymynech to Buildwas.

Alerts have also been issued for the Tern and Perry catchments in the north of the county and the River Dee south of Llangollen.

The weather forecast is warning of more rain for Sunday.

Environment Agency manager Dave Throup gave people an update about the flood alerts today.