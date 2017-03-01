Investigation launched after pollution found in Whitchurch waterway

An investigation has been launched after pollution was found in a Shropshire tributary.

The Environment Agency said it is investigating pollution in an unnamed tributary off Staggs Brook in Whitchurch.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and currently the source has not been identified.

Jessica Jacques, communications specialist for Environment Agency, said: “We can confirm the Environment Agency is investigating a pollution to an unnamed tributary off Staggs Brook in Whitchurch.

“At present the investigation is still ongoing and currently the source has not been identified.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”