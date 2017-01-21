Oswestry chemical leak: Pollution levels tested after 50,000 fish die in River Morda

Environment Agency officials were today continuing to monitor pollution levels in Oswestry's River Morda after a chemical spill which killed 50,000 fisah.

The river turned milky-white following what is believed to have been a chemical leak from a tanker into the river late on Thursday.

An investigation is being carried out by the Environment Agency, which has warned people not to allow livestock and pets to go in the river.

Agency officials tweeted:

We have submerged monitoring kit in the #RiverMorda. This tech will take regular water quality readings which help us manage the incident pic.twitter.com/AGyPHVL2ib — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) January 21, 2017

We are out by the #RiverMorda #Oswestry seeing lots of you. Due to pollution keep yourself, pets & animals out of the water as a precaution pic.twitter.com/oNNgVNiFWN — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) January 21, 2017

Over the weekend we will be out continuing our investigations & assessing the overall impact of the pollution on the #RiverMorda #Oswestry pic.twitter.com/7dbBJLV4nC — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) January 21, 2017