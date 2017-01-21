facebook icon twitter icon
Oswestry chemical leak: Pollution levels tested after 50,000 fish die in River Morda

Environment Agency officials were today continuing to monitor pollution levels in Oswestry's River Morda after a chemical spill which killed 50,000 fisah.

Pollution levels are monitored. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids
The river turned milky-white following what is believed to have been a chemical leak from a tanker into the river late on Thursday.

An investigation is being carried out by the Environment Agency, which has warned people not to allow livestock and pets to go in the river.

