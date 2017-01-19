£1.5 million upgrade to LED street lights under way in Mid Wales

A £1.5 million upgrade of street lights has begun in Mid Wales.

Powys County Council said it is converting 5,300 street lights to LED lanterns as part of an "invest to save" project.

The work has already started in Newtown and will be rolled out in Welshpool soon.

Councillor John Brunt, cabinet member for highways, said: “I’m pleased that this project, which will see thousands of our lanterns replaced with LED lighting, is progressing. These energy-efficient lanterns also require less maintenance.

“This £1.5m project will allow us to install more than 5,000 new LED lanterns throughout the county. The new lanterns will have a considerable impact in reducing our energy use.

“As a council, we’re always conscious of our need to reduce our carbon footprint, our overall energy use and costs. This project will help us achieve these reductions.”