Identity of body found in search for missing Shropshire man Andrew Green to be confirmed

The identity of a body found in Bridgnorth is not likely to be revealed until later this week.

The discovery was made near the home of Andrew Green, a farmer who was last seen near his house, at Yew Tree Farm in Chorley in June last year. His sister Sam Green said the family will have to wait until later this week for any official news.

Police officers were alerted at about 7.40am on Friday to a body in a wood near Billingsley by a member of the public.

West Mercia Police have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A family friend, Kay Foy, who runs the Missing Andrew Green social media website said on the page: “Andrew’s community are very close and Andrew is very loved and respected in his local community, as are Ed, Julie and their lovely daughters, some of the comments you can read are people who know Andrew sending their love and support for Andrew and his family whilst they await the most difficult news they have to wait for.”

A number of high profile searches have taken place for the 33-year-old since he went missing.

About 70 people turned out to take part in a large-scale hunt for Mr Green in September, and covered more than 200 acres though their efforts.

He was last seen wearing a green striped jumper, beige trousers, and work boots.