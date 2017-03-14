Emergency services called to three-car crash near Bridgnorth

Emergency services were this evening dealing with a three-car collision near Bridgnorth.

Police, the ambulance service and fire service were all at the scene dealing with the crash in Roughton.

Claire Brown, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said they were called to the scene by police shortly before 4.45pm.

One ambulance was at the scene and prior to their arrival, police said one of the men involved was "up and talking".

Four fire crews from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wellington were also at the scene, as well as an operations officer.