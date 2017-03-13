Concerns for missing Welshpool girl, 14

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her Welshpool home.

Police are concerned for the safety of Jasmin Dunnet who was last seen in Welshpool town centre on March 10.

The teenager has links with the London area, specifically Croydon, and the Manchester area.

Spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, Sian George said: "Jasmin is described as white, approx. 5’3” tall, has approx shoulder length red curly hair, a pale complexion, and two piercings in each ear. She was wearing navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a grey Bench hoody when last seen.

"Police are appealing for any sightings of Jasmin, or any contact made with her to be reported to them as a matter of urgency – please call 101."