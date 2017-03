A hot tub and decking area caught fire in a village near Bridgnorth.

Firefighters were called to Little Holt, Quatt, at about 10.40pm last night.

Two crews were called to the blaze and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out.

The blaze involved the hot tub and the decking area.

Nobody was hurt and the incident was dealt with inside half an hour.