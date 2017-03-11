Body found in search for missing Shropshire man Andrew Green

Police involved in the search for missing Shropshire man Andrew Green have found a body near to where he was last seen.

Officers were alerted to the discovery in a wooded area close to Billingsley, near Bridgnorth, at about 7.40am yesterday by a member of the public.

West Mercia Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Green was last seen in June last year near his home at Yew Tree Farm in Chorley.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A man’s body was discovered in a wooded area near to Billingsley, Shropshire, at approximately 07.40am on Friday by a member of the public.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. We are currently working to identify the man.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry including looking at people who have been reported missing in the surrounding area.

"We can't speculate further until formal ID has taken place."