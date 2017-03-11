PUBLISHED: March 11, 2017 09:39 Arson suspected in Telford car blaze

A car was badly damaged after it went up in flames in a suspected arson attack in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire in Woodrows, Woodside, at about 1.20am.

They found one saloon car up in flames. By the time it was extinguished, the car was badly damaged.

The crews had to use two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which took nearly 40 minutes.

A fire investigation officer said the fire was of "doubtful origin".