Car and van crash causes tailbacks on Telford's A442

A crash between a van and a car caused early morning tailbacks on Telford's A442 this morning.

Three fire crews, police and ambulance service were in attendance on the Eastern Primary.

The people in the vehicles had managed to get out of the vehicles prior to the fire service arriving.

Traffic was backed up as commuters struggled to get past the crash on the single unblocked lane.

The area was made safe by the fire service and most of the crews left the area at 7.05am.