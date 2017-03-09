Woman escapes house fire in Wem

A fire broke out in a living room in Wem after spreading from a halogen heater.

Fire crews were called to Roden Grove, Wem, after the alarm was raised by a neighbour at about 5.30pm.

A woman in her 30s escaped the house before the fire took hold.

Firefighter Phil Smith from Wem fire station said the heater caught fire, setting alight another electric fire behind it, and then spread to a wall-mounted television and some shelves.

He said between direct fire damage, heat damage and smoke damage, the entire room was affected, with smoke damage elsewhere in the house also.

No one was hurt in the blaze however.

At the same time fire crews were called to car fire in Highley, near Bridgnorth.

The blaze, on New Road, was caused by a fire in the engine, and destroyed the vehicle and 5 metres of hedge next to it.

At about 8pm there was another fire in a kitchen at a house in Westbourne, Telford.

A chip pan caught fire and crews from Telford Central put it out by about 8.20pm.