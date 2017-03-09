Thoughtless motorists block ambulance on Shrewsbury 999 call

An ambulance responding to a 999 call was unable to reach a seriously ill man due to motorists blocking nearby roads and junctions.

Charles Johnson, 54, fell down the stairs at his home last week and his condition was so serious that once he reached the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital he was transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in an induced coma.

An ambulance sent to treat Mr Johnson was unable to reach him and had to make a diversion.

Police are now set to target motorists who park inconsiderately in the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury.

Residents have complained to police and their local councillor about drivers parking on pavements and blocking roads - leaving it impossible for emergency vehicles to get through.

The ambulance was called to Severn Street to treat Mr Johnson but was unable to enter the road due to vehicles being parked across the junction. He was finally transported from the house to the ambulance by stretcher and was then rushed to hospital.

Mr Johnson’s brother-in-law Leslie Harrison, 48, said: “I don’t know whether the delay in getting the ambulance to Charles played a part in his condition now. They are unsure whether he will make it. This isn’t the first time this has happened.

“My partner Susan is epileptic and we had to call the ambulance last year to her and it couldn’t get through. We have people coming up here to park when they are going in to town for a night out or to go to work. They leave their cars across the junctions or just wherever they want.”

There has been a long running problem regarding parking in the residential area.

Many commuters park on the narrow streets leading to frustration amongst those living in the popular area.

Now officers from West Mercia Police are working with Team Shrewsbury, Shropshire Fire and Rescue, Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council to try and resolve the problem.

Inspector Ed Hancox from Shrewsbury police said: “I am aware of parking issues in that area. We are aiming to make residents aware, but will use enforcement powers where necessary and proportionate.”

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and councillor for Castlefields Alan Mosley said: “There are considerable problems with parking. I am particularly concerned with anti-social parking by people who are either going in to town for pleasure or business parking across junctions or on pavements. I have just had a parking survey done and aim waiting for the full analysis of the results. Parking here has been a problem for years but the demand from residents and visitors is increasing. People must always have their responsibilities in mind.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we were called to a property on Severn Street in Castlefields, Shrewsbury at 11.40pm on March 1 to reports of a man who had fallen down stairs. Two ambulances were sent to the scene and arrived within 13 minutes of the 999 call. One ambulance did, however, experience some difficulty en route due to a narrow road and had to make a diversion.”