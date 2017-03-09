Bomere Heath stabbing: Three people still in hospital

Three people are still in hospital after a breakfast time stabbing near Shrewsbury.

A man and woman were stabbed in the attack in Bomere Heath yesterday morning.

They were both airlifted to hospital with stab wounds. An An elderly lady also found at the property was also taken to hospital she has been receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

None of the injuries to the three people are thought to be life threatening.

Police were called by concerned neighbours following reports of an incident outside a bungalow on Sefton Drive, Bomere Heath at 8.10am.

The alarm was raised by a woman running in to a convenience store which backs on to the road and asking for help.

An eye witness who was outside the Co-op store which is just around the corner from the bungalow said that she saw a woman run in to the shop wearing a dressing gown and slippers, carrying a knife and covered in blood.

She said: "I was pretty scared. She just ran in and there was quite a lot of blood."

Investigations are continuing and forensic officers have been working at the house.

CCTV footage from the local Co-op store has also been seized.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 and quote incident number 81s of March 8 2017. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org