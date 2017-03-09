Body of elderly woman found in Llanymynech canal

An elderly woman's body has been found in a canal near Oswestry, police have said.

The woman was found shortly before 6.30am today in the canal in Barley Meadows, Llanymynech.

Police said the death of the woman was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Daniel Butler, a spokesman for West Mercia Police, said: "Shortly before 6.30am today, West Mercia Police received a report that a body had been seen in the canal in Barley Meadows, Llanymynech, near Pant in Shropshire .

"Emergency services attended the scene and we can confirm that the body of an elderly woman has been recovered.

"Next of kin have been informed.

"Police are satisfied that there was no third party involvement in the woman's death and are treating the death as unexplained."

He added: "No further details are available at this time."