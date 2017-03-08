Witness appeal after motorcylist injured in crash with van on A442 in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was left with a broken arm and leg in a crash in Telford.

The incident happened on the A442 at Sutton Hill at about 5pm on Monday and involved a white Renault van and an orange Honda motorbike.

West Mercia Police said the motorcyclist is understood to have been travelling along the dual carriageway from Telford town centre when the van and motorbike collided.

The biker, an 18-year-old man, suffered a broken arm and a broken leg and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Investigations are ongoing but police want to speak to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the vehicles before the crash.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 523S of March 6. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org