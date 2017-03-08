Two men injured as car hits wall in Whitchurch

Two men were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Whitchurch today.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Dodington at about 2.30am.

Ambulance service spokeswoman Claire Brown said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Dodington, Whitchurch, to reports of a car which had collided with a wall.

"Two ambulances, a community paramedic and a paramedic area support officer attended the call.

"Two men were assessed by ambulance staff on scene; one was immobilised with a neck collar, the second suffered a leg injury.

"Both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."