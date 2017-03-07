Man taken to hospital after van and motorbike crash on A442 in Telford

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and a van on the A442 in Telford.

The crash, which happened close to the Brockton Roundabout at 5pm on Monday, saw the road closed for about four hours.

The man suffered a leg fracture, head, chest and shoulder injuries in the accident and was treated on scene by a doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance based at Cosford before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance.

Motorists reported road closures being in place as late as 10pm last night.

Elsewhere a one person had to be cut from a vehicle following an accident on Harmer Hill, Wem Road, Shrewsbury at 9.15pm.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also at the scene.